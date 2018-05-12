The Marketplace for Digital Assets and Services

Leonardian is a single marketplace providing a direct connection between individuals and companies who need assets and services in the digital domain with the ones who offer such.

  • No intermediaries

  • Marginal fees

  • Full transparency

Leonardian representative video

If you are wondering what is Leonardian all about, check out our short video.
You will get know better what stands behind Leonardian project and why it`is worth your investment.

Watch the video

Problems

Solutions

  • 1.

    Substantial fees

    The biggest marketplace takes between 30-70%
    of the revenues from the sale as a commission

    Flat fee: 8%

    Every transaction will be charged a flat fee of 8%
    regardless if it is a product or service

  • 2.

    Delayed payment

    The average delay of receiving the revenues
    after the sale is 1 month

    Instant payment

    Instantly upon transaction the sum goes
    to the account of the author in the system

  • 3.

    Unfair way to promote users

    The algorithm of the marketplaces is implemented in a way
    which promotes top few users with priority

    "Fair" random algorithm

    "Fair" random algorithm with a separate
    mechanism to promote new providers

  • 4.

    Clumsy approval process

    There are several issues in the approval process like:
    timing, subjectivity, lack of requrments and more

    Strict quality assurance policy

    A unique quality assurance mechanism combining AI-powered
    algorithm with a parallel and independent human review process

Roadmap

How it works

FUNCTIONAL VALUE OF THE TOKENS

65,000 ETH

Hard Cap

The Team

Kristyan Lozanov,


CEO

Martin Tonev,


CTO, Blockchain expert

Gergana Peneva,


CMO

Dimitar Varushev,


CFO

Martin Krivobarski,

UX, Blockchain expert

Anatoli Cholakov,


Senior Developer

Nikolay Balkandziyski,


Developer

Angel Blagoev,


Developer

Simeon Dimitrov,


Senior Developer

Raya Foteva,

Design and Front-end

Iveta Nikolova,

Design and Front-end

Mariyana Ivanova,


Marketing

The Advisors

Bilyana Hristova,


Business Development

Kiron Ravindran,


Associate Dean of the Masters in Management Programs

Stephen Adamson,


Director General Management and Leadership Programs

Aleksios Gotsopoulos,


Assistant Professor of Management

Development map

Now our focus is the product. Here’s what we’re working on right now.

  • User management module
    Deployed
  • Payment module
    Planned
  • Statistics module
    Planned
  • Digital assets module
    In progress
  • Notifications module
    Planned
  • Marketing module
    Planned
  • Refund module
    Planned
  • Exchange module
    Planned
  • Admin module
    Planned
  • Security Module
    In progress
  • Search module
    Planned
  • Ordering Module
    Planned
  • Affiliate program module
    Deployed
  • QA automation module
    Planned
  • Hiring module
    Planned
  • Rating and comments module
    Planned
  • Blockchain integration module
    Planned
  • Code review module
    Planned
  • API module
    Planned
  • Blog module
    Planned
  • Smart Q/A module
    Planned
  • Tutorials module
    Planned

FUNDS USAGE

ICO Budget Allocation

  • Development (40%)
  • Marketing & Business Development (30%)
  • Operational cost (15%)
  • Legal, Accountant,Compliance, Regulatory (10%) asdsa
  • Unforeseen Costs (5%)
Token Allocation

  • Public token sale
  • Liquidity
  • Team and advisors compensation
FAQ

What is the role of passion in business? This is exactly what kept our team running during the 7 years since its establishment despite all the changes and challenges within the team. The company, which stands behind the Leonardian project: Entro Solutions was established in 2011 by a small group of enthusiasts who wanted to take the best of the big corporate world and combine it with the flexibility of the starting business. The goal was to provide supreme development, support and marketing services to businesses who wanted to establish their online presence. Few years and many successes and lessons learned later, on top of the other services and business, the company started developing own software products.

Leonardian soft cap is 2,000 ETH and hard cap is limited to 65,000 ETH

Total tokens for sale which serve to provide the financing of the project represent 50% of all tokens(263,000,000). 40% of tokens are reserved to ensure the operational liquidity and transactional functionality of the platform. Rest 10% are reserved for the team, advisors and partners.

Investors with more than 25000 LEONs are called Angels. They are with special status in the platform with tow main beneftis: Participates in the decisions for the development of the platform and receives annual bonus for tokens held. More info could be found in our Whitepaper

Leonardian is a blockchain-based all-in-one marketplace for digital assets including software products and copyright items, as well as freelance services. It comes with the needed benefits such as low flat transaction fee, bulletproof quality assurance mechanism protecting all parties, efficient payment mechanism and full predictability and transparency of conditions locked in the smart contract of the blockchain.

