The Marketplace for Digital Assets and Services
Leonardian is a single marketplace providing a direct connection between individuals and companies who need assets and services in the digital domain with the ones who offer such.
Token Sale end in
PreICO 1 ETH = 2,500 LEON
ICO 1 ETH = 2,000 LEON
Pre-ICO Progress
3,000 ETH
Pre-ICO Progress
3,000 ETH
Leonardian representative video
If you are wondering what is Leonardian all about, check out our short video.
You will get know better what stands behind Leonardian project and why it`is worth your investment.
Problems
Solutions
-
1.
Substantial fees
The biggest marketplace takes between 30-70%
of the revenues from the sale as a commission
Flat fee: 8%
Every transaction will be charged a flat fee of 8%
regardless if it is a product or service
-
2.
Delayed payment
The average delay of receiving the revenues
after the sale is 1 month
Instant payment
Instantly upon transaction the sum goes
to the account of the author in the system
-
3.
Unfair way to promote users
The algorithm of the marketplaces is implemented in a way
which promotes top few users with priority
"Fair" random algorithm
"Fair" random algorithm with a separate
mechanism to promote new providers
-
4.
Clumsy approval process
There are several issues in the approval process like:
timing, subjectivity, lack of requrments and more
Strict quality assurance policy
A unique quality assurance mechanism combining AI-powered
algorithm with a parallel and independent human review process
-
Roadmap
-
-
Q2 + Q3
Market research and project definition
-
Q4
System design and business case modeling
-
-
Q1
ICO preparation + start of initial development
-
Q2 + Q3
Pre-ICO + ICO
-
Q4
Development + first registrations
-
-
Q1
Beta version
-
Q2 + Q3
Stable version v1
-
Q3 + Q4
Massive advertising Stable version v2
-
-
Q2 + Q3
Market research and project definition
Q4
System design and business case modeling
-
-
Q1
ICO preparation + start of initial development
Q2 + Q3
Pre-ICO + ICO
Q4
Development + first registrations
-
-
Q1
Beta version
Q2 + Q3
Stable version v1
Q3 + Q4
Massive advertising Stable version v2
Token Sale end in
PreICO 1 ETH = 2,500 LEON
ICO 1 ETH = 2,000 LEON
Add to Calendar
Pre-ICO Progress
3,000 ETH
65,000 ETH
Hard Cap
Pre-ICO Progress
3,000 ETH
The Team
The Advisors
Development map
Now our focus is the product. Here’s what we’re working on right now.
-
User management moduleDeployed
-
Payment modulePlanned
-
Statistics modulePlanned
-
Digital assets moduleIn progress
-
Notifications modulePlanned
-
Marketing modulePlanned
-
Refund modulePlanned
-
Exchange modulePlanned
-
Admin modulePlanned
-
Security ModuleIn progress
-
Search modulePlanned
-
Ordering ModulePlanned
-
Affiliate program moduleDeployed
-
QA automation modulePlanned
-
Hiring modulePlanned
-
Rating and comments modulePlanned
-
Blockchain integration modulePlanned
-
Code review modulePlanned
-
API modulePlanned
-
Blog modulePlanned
-
Smart Q/A modulePlanned
-
Tutorials modulePlanned
FUNDS USAGE
|PreICO start date:
|
April 16, 2018, 10:00 AM GMT
|PreICO end date:
|May 12, 2018, 10:00 PM GMT
|ICO start date:
|June 11, 2018, 10:00 AM GMT
|ICO end date:
|August 6, 2018, 10:00 PM GMT
|Hard cap:
|65.000 ETH
|Token:
|LEON
|Decimal Places:
|18
|Total Tokens:
|263,000,000
|Token Standard:
|ERC20
ICO Budget Allocation
- Development (40%)
- Marketing & Business Development (30%)
- Operational cost (15%)
- Legal, Accountant,Compliance, Regulatory (10%) asdsa
- Unforeseen Costs (5%)
Development
Compliance, Regulatory
Token Allocation
- Public token sale
- Liquidity
- Team and advisors compensation
FAQ
What is the role of passion in business? This is exactly what kept our team running during the 7 years since its establishment despite all the changes and challenges within the team. The company, which stands behind the Leonardian project: Entro Solutions was established in 2011 by a small group of enthusiasts who wanted to take the best of the big corporate world and combine it with the flexibility of the starting business. The goal was to provide supreme development, support and marketing services to businesses who wanted to establish their online presence. Few years and many successes and lessons learned later, on top of the other services and business, the company started developing own software products.
PREICO START DATE: April 16, 2018, 10:00 AM GMT
PREICO END DATE: May 12, 2018, 10:00 PM GMT
ICO START DATE: June 11, 2018, 10:00 AM GMT
ICO START DATE: August 6, 2018, 10:00 PM GMT
HARD CAP: 65.000 ETH
Leonardian soft cap is 2,000 ETH and hard cap is limited to 65,000 ETH
Total tokens for sale which serve to provide the financing of the project represent 50% of all tokens(263,000,000). 40% of tokens are reserved to ensure the operational liquidity and transactional functionality of the platform. Rest 10% are reserved for the team, advisors and partners.
Investors with more than 25000 LEONs are called Angels. They are with special status in the platform with tow main beneftis: Participates in the decisions for the development of the platform and receives annual bonus for tokens held. More info could be found in our Whitepaper
Leonardian is a blockchain-based all-in-one marketplace for digital assets including software products and copyright items, as well as freelance services. It comes with the needed benefits such as low flat transaction fee, bulletproof quality assurance mechanism protecting all parties, efficient payment mechanism and full predictability and transparency of conditions locked in the smart contract of the blockchain.