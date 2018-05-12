Stephen Adamson,

Director General Management and Leadership Programs

With extensive leadership and sales experience within the Education sector and previously the food and drink sector, Stephen is currently focused on the design and delivery of programs to help senior executives and business owners become better leaders and understand the disruptive changes and technologies (including Blockchain and cryptocurrencies) destabilising the marketplace.

Stephen is also an executive coach and a professor specialising in how do develop a winning corporate culture that promotes innovative, flexible and ethical behaviours within the workplace.